Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,885,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $278.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.64, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.37.

In other DexCom news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares in the company, valued at $743,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,837 shares of company stock worth $14,176,583 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.