Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $227.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.