Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 15,376 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock opened at $296.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

