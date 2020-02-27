Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 29,837 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.23.

CLX stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

