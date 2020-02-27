Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 97,800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $175.99 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

