Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in NetApp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

