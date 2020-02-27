Fmr LLC Acquires 1,357,545 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.52% of Insight Enterprises worth $186,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $16,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $2,580,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.