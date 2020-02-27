Fmr LLC Acquires 201,569 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.43% of United Therapeutics worth $209,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.