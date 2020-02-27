Fmr LLC Acquires 233,038 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $211,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

