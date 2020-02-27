Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,096 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.13% of Nice worth $204,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nice by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

