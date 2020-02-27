Fmr LLC Buys 1,483,264 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483,264 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $197,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,059,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.