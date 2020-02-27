Fmr LLC Buys 299,619 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.62% of Floor & Decor worth $186,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

