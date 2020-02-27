Fmr LLC Buys 88,737 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,737 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $206,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.89 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.53 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.