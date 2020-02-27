Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 705,738 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $189,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $63.09 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $134.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.