Fmr LLC Has $187.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,812 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $187,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,605,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,054 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $45.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

