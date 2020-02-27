Fmr LLC Has $191.14 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,979 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.59% of ABM Industries worth $191,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

