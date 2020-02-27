Fmr LLC Has $192.80 Million Holdings in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.99% of AtriCure worth $192,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $777,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

