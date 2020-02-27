Fmr LLC Has $200.35 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $200,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

