Fmr LLC Has $209.45 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,282,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459,616 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $209,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 723,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 77,333 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 67,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stericycle from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

