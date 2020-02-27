Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,703 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 14.85% of Guess? worth $218,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Guess? by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.44. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.