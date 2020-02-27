Fmr LLC Sells 3,948,131 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948,131 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.89% of E*TRADE Financial worth $209,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,594,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

