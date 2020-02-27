Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $183,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In related news, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $574,685.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

