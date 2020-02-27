Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,665 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $187,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after buying an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,669,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 855.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 82,410 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,507 shares of company stock worth $2,794,680. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $130.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

