Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of 1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Ford Motor’s analysis:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Shares of F opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 360.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.