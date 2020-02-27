Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FULC stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

