Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares fell 5.6% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Funko traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, 868,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,240,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNKO. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $421.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

