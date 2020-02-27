FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after acquiring an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

