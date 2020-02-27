FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increased by B. Riley

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

HL stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.