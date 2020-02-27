FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reduced by Analyst

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,161,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 836,900 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 524,707 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,465,000.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

