Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Garmin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2020 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after buying an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after buying an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after buying an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.