Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,033 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $38,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $124.77 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.