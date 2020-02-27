Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. Griffin Industrial Realty (OTCMKTS:GRIF) Critical Analysis

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88% Griffin Industrial Realty 8.33% 3.79% 1.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $789.80 million 3.11 -$70.36 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 4.85 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.