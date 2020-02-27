Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

