Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

Media stories about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Gilead Sciences’ ranking:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

