Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and i3 Verticals (NYSE:IIIV) Head to Head Contrast

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 8.77% 7.25% 3.92% i3 Verticals -1.01% 13.75% 5.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $4.91 billion 11.57 $430.61 million $5.86 32.36 i3 Verticals $376.31 million 2.22 -$3.05 million $0.39 78.21

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Payments and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 1 4 23 0 2.79 i3 Verticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Payments presently has a consensus target price of $211.01, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.82%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Summary

Global Payments beats i3 Verticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services. The company also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. In addition, it offers credit and debit card transaction processing services for various international card brands, including American Express, Discover Card, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay International, and Visa; and non-traditional payment methods, as well as certain domestic debit networks, such as Interac in Canada. Further, the company provides e-commerce and omnichannel solutions; and gaming solutions to licensed gaming operators. It serves customers in various industries comprising education, restaurant, event management, hospitality, retail, healthcare, convenience stores and petroleum, professional services, automotive, and lodging. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations in 32 countries of North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Brazil. Global Payments Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

