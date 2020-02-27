Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $3.25 to $1.75. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Groupon traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 179068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.53.

Get Groupon alerts:

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Groupon by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Groupon by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,601 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Groupon by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.