Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.79

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and traded as high as $18.84. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.