Head to Head Analysis: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dropbox and Cornerstone OnDemand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 1 1 9 0 2.73 Cornerstone OnDemand 0 3 6 0 2.67

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus price target of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.16%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Dropbox.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Cornerstone OnDemand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -3.17% -3.67% -1.15% Cornerstone OnDemand -0.70% 40.28% 4.82%

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Cornerstone OnDemand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.66 billion 4.97 -$52.70 million N/A N/A Cornerstone OnDemand $576.52 million 4.49 -$33.84 million $1.17 36.46

Cornerstone OnDemand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox.

Summary

Dropbox beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities. The company also offers professional services, including application configuration, system integration, business process re-engineering, change management, and training. It serves business services, financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and technology industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

