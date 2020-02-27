Head to Head Analysis: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & Tremont Mortgage Trust (NYSE:TRMT)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 16.17% 4.52% 1.70% Tremont Mortgage Trust 48.88% 6.07% 2.07%

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. One Liberty Properties pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Tremont Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $79.13 million 6.71 $20.67 million $2.13 12.51 Tremont Mortgage Trust $15.48 million 2.86 $4.84 million N/A N/A

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for One Liberty Properties and Tremont Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

