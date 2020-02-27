Head to Head Comparison: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and TRINITY BK N A/SH (OTCMKTS:TYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of TRINITY BK N A/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.25 $8.14 million N/A N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TRINITY BK N A/SH.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRINITY BK N A/SH has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% TRINITY BK N A/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TRINITY BK N A/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and TRINITY BK N A/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TRINITY BK N A/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats TRINITY BK N A/SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About TRINITY BK N A/SH

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. Its personal banking products and services include deposit accounts, including checking, interest bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, and mortgage loans, as well as home equity loans and lines; and Internet Banking, online statement, online bill pay, and ATM or Visa check card services. The company's business banking products and services comprise deposit accounts, including small business checking, commercial analyzed checking, savings, and commercial money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products comprising revolving lines of credit, installment/term loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, and dealer floor plans; and cash management, merchants card, CD ROM media delivery, remote deposit, online banking, treasury tax and loan deposits, and foreign and domestic wire transfer services. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

