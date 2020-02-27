Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HSII stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $410.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

