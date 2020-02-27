Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Hemostemix Inc (CVE:HEM) traded down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 2,912,653 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 592,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

