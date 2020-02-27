Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.76% of Hill-Rom worth $209,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,775,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

