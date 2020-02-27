Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.