HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $23.35. Zacks Investment Research now has a $25.00 price target on the stock. HP shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 683,353 shares changing hands.

According to Zacks, “HP’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected growing demand in the Commercial PC market. Increase in sales for commercial customers is a tailwind. Strong growth in Personal Systems revenues was a tailwind. Solid revenue growth in retail solutions business and gaming as well as services orders is a positive. Further, stringent cost control is driving margin expansion. The company's improving market share across the PC and Printer businesses makes us optimistic. Moreover, HP expects to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years, which is encouraging. However, soft consumer market and weakness in the Printing business are negatives. Further, macroeconomic weakness, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), is denting Supplies revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in HP by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 279.93%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

