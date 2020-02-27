Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.54.

TSE HBM opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

