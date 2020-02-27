Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

HUM opened at $328.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.85. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

