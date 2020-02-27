iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Up 99.7% in February

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the January 30th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $75,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $98,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the third quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.