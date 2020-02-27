Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMMU. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

IMMU opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,802,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191,775 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Immunomedics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 271,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 669,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

