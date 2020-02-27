IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

PI opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 2.41.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

